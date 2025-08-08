Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami: Odds, Spread, and Total

Orlando City and Inter Miami rescued the MLS Eastern Conference from total doom and gloom in 2025's Leagues Cup. The Lions and the Herons combined for 16 goals in Group Stage, more than a swath of East Coast hopefuls put together. Veteran striker Luis Muriel netted a hat trick for Orlando in Round 3.

The pair will meet each other instead of Liga MX opponents when Orlando City SC plays host to Inter Miami at Inter & Co Stadium at 8 p.m. EST this Sunday, helping to restart MLS play after two weeks.

Perhaps it's Inter Miami that needs moral support after all. Lionel Messi was injured in Round 2 of the Leagues Cup Group Stage, casting Orlando as a moneyline favorite to claim three points in the bout.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.75 (-105)

Inter Miami +0.75 (-115)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -130

Inter Miami +300

Draw +330

Total

Over 3.25 (-118)

Under 3.25 (-102)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami Betting Trends

Orlando City SC has won four out of five matches across all competitions.

Orlando City has not won a league match on home grounds since May 24.

Inter Miami is winless against Orlando City in the last three matchups.

Inter Miami has a five-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

Inter Miami

Forward Lionel Messi is doubtful with a lower-leg injury.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Defender Ian Fray is out with an adductor injury.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Noah Allen is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Forward Allen Obando is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Orlando City SC vs Inter Miami Predictions and Picks

Messi's unfortunate spill against Club Necaxa was recapped by Amanda Langell of Sports Illustrated: "The Argentine awkwardly collided with two defenders in the early stages of the match and was forced to exit," going on to cast doubt on No. 10's ability to rehab in time to make any imminent rounds of play.

Still, it could be a mistake for oddsmakers to treat Inter Miami like a one-man band. Several footballers have improved for the Herons at key spots over the last several weeks, including a rejuvenated Luis Suarez and the midfielder Telasco Segovia, both of whom bagged goals in the continental event.