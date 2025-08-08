Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested After Airport Fight

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson was arrested on July 27 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Police hit her with fourth-degree domestic assault charges after a violent altercation with sprinter Christian Coleman.

TMZ obtained security footage showing a heated fight. Richardson shoved Coleman into nearby walls before throwing headphones at him as he tried getting TSA workers involved. Things got so out of hand that a TSA officer watching had to call the police.

After spending 24 hours in jail at South Correctional Entity in Des Moines, Washington, Richardson was released on July 28. Coleman decided not to press charges against his fellow athlete.

"We have been together for two years," said Coleman to The Economic Times.

Rumors about their relationship started during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, but they didn't make it official until February. Both won gold at that competition, marking a peak in their athletic careers.

Washington State law requires police to make arrests for domestic incidents if they show up within four hours. USA Track and Field acknowledged the incident but kept quiet after the video came out.

Richardson kept competing despite the arrest. She made it to the 100-meter semifinals at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, before dropping out. She didn't make it past the early rounds in the 200-meter event.

Her place at September's World Championships in Tokyo is locked in - she qualified automatically as the current 100-meter world champion. Just months ago, she grabbed gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in the 100m dash at the 2024 Paris Games.

When Richardson unfollowed Coleman on social media in early 2025, breakup rumors started flying. That talk died down after they showed up together at the New Orleans Super Bowl.