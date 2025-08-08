Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Totals

NL East rivals will continue to clash when the Miami Marlins continue their series against the Atlanta Braves tonight. The first contest of the three-game set went to the Braves, who managed to break out of a collective slump at the plate to score eight runs in an 8-6 victory.

Part of what made Atlanta's offensive performance so surprising is the fact that they faced one of Miami's best pitchers in Eury Perez. Things do not get any easier in this contest, with Edward Cabrera on the hill for the Marlins. Cabrera has amassed a 3.24 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 19 starts. In his last three starts, the righty has allowed a grand total of three runs over 17.2 innings of work. He should be able to keep that hot streak going against a mediocre Atlanta lineup that has struggled to maintain consistent offensive production.

The pitching outlook is not nearly as rosy for the Braves. Bryce Elder has been one of the worst starters in the MLB, earning a ridiculous 6.03 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP in 18 appearances. Nearly every facet of Elder's game has failed him, but control has been one of the worst issues, as the righty consistently issues walks in droves against whatever opponent he faces. The Marlins are on a roll offensively and have great numbers against Elder, so another bad outing could certainly be in the cards here.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (+144)

Braves +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline

Marlins -113

Braves +102

Totals

OVER 8 (-116)

UNDER 8 (-103)

*The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends

The Marlins are one of the best teams in the MLB ATS, going 68-46 this season.

The Marlins are 36-19 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 29-27-1 in games following a Miami loss.

The Braves are 50-64 ATS this year.

The Braves are 22-34 ATS at home.

The UNDER is 30-22-4 in Atlanta's home games.

Marlins vs Braves Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out.

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out.

Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley, 3B - Out.

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF - Out.

Nacho Alvarez, INF - Day-to-Day.

Marlins vs Braves Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes, "The Marlins came into this series with an upper hand in the season series, having taken three of the first five meetings. They split two games in Atlanta in early April, having one of those games postponed to this series. The Braves are hoping that Elder can find something here after an extended run of futility. Unfortunately, the righty is just 2-3 with a 6.54 ERA at home, while teams hit .322 against him.