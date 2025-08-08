McKee Throws for 252 Yards, Three TDs in Eagles’ 34-27 Preseason Win Over Bengals

In an impressive showing, backup QB Tanner McKee dominated by throwing 252 yards and three touchdowns as Philadelphia beat Cincinnati 34-27 in Thursday's preseason game.

McKee shined in the first half, leading six drives that produced 27 points. His standout performance included two touchdown passes and a tough QB sneak for another score. While stepping in for the resting Jalen Hurts, he put up a strong 135.3 rating without any mistakes.

"I love Philadelphia. I love being here... just know they have a lot of trust in me to perform," said McKee to Inside The Iggles.

Last December was McKee's big moment when he threw two touchdowns in a dominant 41-7 win against Dallas. The Stanford grad came through again in Week 18, making his first NFL start count with two more touchdown throws while completing two-thirds of his passes against New York.

With Kenny Pickett gone, McKee has moved up the depth chart. Though trade talk has picked up after his impressive preseason showing, his team-friendly $1 million yearly contract through 2026 makes him too valuable to trade.

After McKee left the game, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord took over but couldn't match the early excitement.

By trading Pickett this offseason, the team showed confidence in McKee's development. This move became key since Hurts missed games in three of four seasons, making solid backup play essential.

Since coming in as a late-round pick in 2023, McKee hasn't thrown any interceptions in regular-season play. He stayed sharp Thursday, putting together scoring drives throughout the first half.