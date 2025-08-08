Hoffmann Family Plans $40M Golf Club Transformation Near Estero

A new private golf club will take shape at the site of Old Corkscrew Golf Club near Estero, Florida. The project aims to open in late 2027, with plans for a 7,100-yard course set at par 71.

In April 2022, the firm bought the club and its Jack Nicklaus course for $14.5 million. They added the nearby Cottages for $4.5 million. The total spent reached $19 million.

This June, a $40 million loan was secured against the site. "Very exciting," said David Hoffmann, who started and chairs the company, according to News-Press.