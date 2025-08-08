Former NFL Star Lynch Blocks Camera During Close Call at Seahawks Game

At a preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch tried his hand at sports photography. His time on the sidelines got interesting when he had to protect his equipment from a player heading his way.

Lynch, wearing an NFL photographer's vest, worked the first quarter from the field. Things got exciting when Seahawks running back George Holani ran into Lynch's photo area during a touchdown play.

Lynch reacted fast. He put up an elbow to stop Holani, protecting his camera. Everyone was fine, and fans laughed at what happened.

The 39-year-old follows other Seattle sports legends who've gotten into photography. Baseball stars Randy Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr. switched to taking pictures after retiring. Johnson now takes photos at concerts and of wildlife, while Griffey has made a name for himself shooting at the Masters golf tournament.

After leaving football, Lynch has kept busy. He owns stakes in the NHL's Seattle Kraken and Oakland's USL soccer team. His business ventures include a cannabis brand called "Dodi Blunts" and money in hologram companies.

On TV, Lynch shows up on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football." He's tried acting in HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 and joined "Stars On Mars," a show about living on Mars.

His former coach Pete Carroll watched nearby as Lynch took photos. The moment brought back memories - Lynch had played for both the Seahawks and Raiders in his NFL career.