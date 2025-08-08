Dolphins vs Bears: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins will meet the Chicago Bears in week one of the preseason.

The Dolphins concluded last season 8-9. Tyreek Hill practiced lightly on Thursday and has an unexplained ailment. This week, the defense has had the upper hand against the offense. QB Quinn Ewers is performing well in training camp and is vying for a backup spot behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Last season, the Bears ended 5-12 and ranked last in the NFC North. Caleb Williams became irritated last weekend during a throwing battle during practice. Fans are questioning whether there is an underlying issue or if Williams was simply caught up in the quarterback rivalry. Also, safety Jaquan Brisker made several impressive plays in practice, and Cole Kmet returned from an injury scare.

Spread

Dolphins +3 (-1221)

Bears -3 (-109)

Moneyline

Dolphins +125

Bears -167

Total

Over 35.5 (-115)

Under 35.5 (-127)

The above data was collected on August 8, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dolphins vs Bears Betting Trends

Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

Miami is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last six games against Chicago.

Chicago is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.

Chicago is 0-5 SU in its last five games at home.

The total has gone over in four of Chicago's last six games when playing at home against Miami.

Dolphins vs Bears Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill, WR - Questionable.

Darren Waller, TE - Out.

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve.

Austin Jackson, G - Questionable.

Alec Ingold, FB - Questionable.

Jaelan Phillips, LB - Questionable.

Dee Eskridge, WR - Questionable.

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve.

Bayron Matos, OT - Questionable.

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve.

Ashtyn Davis, S - Questionable.

Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable.

Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve.

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out.

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve.

Chicago Bears

Jordan Murray, TE - Injured Reserve.

Doug Kramer Jr., C - Questionable.

Roschon Johnson, RB - Questionable.

Kiran Amegadjie, OT - Questionable.

Miles Boykin, WR - Questionable.

Deion Hankins, RB - Questionable.

Ricky Stromberg, C - Questionable.

Shemar Turner, DT - Questionable.

Jaylon Johnson, CB - Out.

Andrew Billings, DT - Questionable.

Dolphins vs Bears Predictions and Picks

Miami finished last season ranked 15th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and 10th in points allowed. In the 2024 preseason, they went 2-1, with all three games being tight. When its main players are healthy, Miami's attack can score swiftly. Last season, the defense did an excellent job of keeping the Dolphins in games whenever feasible.

Last season, Chicago finished 31st in passing yards, 25th in running yards, 28th in points scored, and 13th in points allowed. They went 3-0 in the 2024 preseason, with all three wins coming in blowout fashion. In two of those games, the Bears' defense allowed no more than six points. Ben Johnson, Chicago's new head coach, will get some intricate plays going.

Best Bet: Over