World number one Scottie Scheffler hasn't paid for golf in what feels like forever. "I can't remember the last time I paid for a round," Scheffler told Sports Illustrated.

The three-time major champion starts his FedEx Cup Playoffs journey at the St. Jude Championship at 12:45 p.m. ET. Since getting his first PGA Tour win in 2022, he's been piling up victories, including grabbing the 2024 FedEx Cup.

Five years ago, while his friend was paying for green fees at a public course, the club pro wouldn't let Scheffler pay. This really shows how much his life has changed since becoming a star.

In 2025, the Dallas native grabbed three of golf's biggest trophies. His wins at the Masters, PGA Championship, and Open Championship helped him stay at the top of the rankings.

The benefits of being number one go beyond just playing for free. Top players usually get to walk into fancy private clubs without paying - something that's been happening in pro golf for years.

While he plays for free, his golf buddies still have to pay at courses. He mentioned this during his chat with reporters before the FedEx St. Jude Championship started.

His quick rise to fame started in 2022 when he began winning PGA Tour events. That amazing year kicked off his climb to the top spot, where he's stayed ever since.