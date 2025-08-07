ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Teen Arrested After Sex Toy Hits Child at WNBA Game

Diana Beasley
Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury battles for a loose ball with Olivia Nelson-Ododa #10 of the Connecticut Sun
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

At PHX Arena, police arrested 18-year-old Kaden Lopez after he hit a man and his young niece with a thrown sex toy during the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Connecticut Sun.

The arrest is the second one linked to a strange series of incidents happening at women's basketball games. Security cameras caught Lopez pulling out the item, throwing it, then trying to quickly leave the building.

As Lopez tried to run away, a quick-thinking arena worker tackled him. He's now facing several charges - disorderly conduct, assault, and displaying explicit sexual items in public. When asked, Lopez told Fox 10 Phoenix that he bought the object just to copy a "stupid prank that was trending on social media."

This season, five similar incidents have disrupted WNBA games in major cities - Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Phoenix. The first success in catching someone came when police nabbed 23-year-old Delbert Carver at a Golden State-Atlanta game.

Officials are taking a hard stance against these disruptions. Punishments include being kicked out immediately, facing criminal charges, and being banned from games for a year. The Phoenix victims plan to sue.

Sparks coach Lynne Roberts was blunt when talking to WBZ News Radio: "It's ridiculous, dumb, stupid and dangerous."

Players have mixed feelings about the trend. While some laughed at early incidents, safety is now the main worry. Indiana's Sophie Cunningham shared growing concerns about things being thrown by fans.

Watchful arena staff and volunteers have been key in catching those responsible. While no new security measures have been announced, the WNBA is committed to prosecuting anyone who does this.

The issue isn't just in women's basketball - Buffalo Bills staff deal with similar problems during New England Patriots games.

WNBA
Diana BeasleyWriter
