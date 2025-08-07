Patriots Coach Vrabel Gets Cut Breaking Up Training Camp Fight

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel got a cut on his face while breaking up a fight between players during a joint practice with Washington on August 6, 2025.

The scuffle started when rookie TreVeyon Henderson knocked over a Commanders player during drills. As players started fighting, Vrabel jumped in to break it up. During the chaos, tackle Will Campbell accidentally hit him.

"That's what we're trying to build, and it starts with the head coach -- intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we're out there on the field," said quarterback Drake Maye to Commanders.com.

Vrabel brushed off the hit. He cracked a joke with receiver Pop Douglas, who came to check on him, saying the other guy got it worse.

The teams came together to prepare for their August 8 matchup at Gillette Stadium. These joint practices often get heated when teams practice against new opponents.

The Patriots' new coach knows what he's doing. Before coaching the Titans for six years, he won three Super Bowls playing linebacker for New England.

These summer practices are always intense. Players push boundaries against new faces while coaches try to keep things under control.

With their first preseason game coming up, this scrap brought more attention to how the team is developing under Vrabel's leadership.