ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Patriots Coach Vrabel Gets Cut Breaking Up Training Camp Fight

Diana Beasley
Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots directs his players
Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel got a cut on his face while breaking up a fight between players during a joint practice with Washington on August 6, 2025.

The scuffle started when rookie TreVeyon Henderson knocked over a Commanders player during drills. As players started fighting, Vrabel jumped in to break it up. During the chaos, tackle Will Campbell accidentally hit him.

"That's what we're trying to build, and it starts with the head coach -- intensity, bringing it every day, taking no crap when we're out there on the field," said quarterback Drake Maye to Commanders.com.

Vrabel brushed off the hit. He cracked a joke with receiver Pop Douglas, who came to check on him, saying the other guy got it worse.

The teams came together to prepare for their August 8 matchup at Gillette Stadium. These joint practices often get heated when teams practice against new opponents.

The Patriots' new coach knows what he's doing. Before coaching the Titans for six years, he won three Super Bowls playing linebacker for New England.

These summer practices are always intense. Players push boundaries against new faces while coaches try to keep things under control.

With their first preseason game coming up, this scrap brought more attention to how the team is developing under Vrabel's leadership.

After things cooled down, practice continued normally. Quinn and Vrabel worked it out, and everyone moved on.

Mike VrabelNew England Patriots
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Strong safety Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos sniffs smelling salts on the bench
NFLNFL Bans Team-Supplied Smelling Salts While Players Keep Personal Use RightsDiana Beasley
NFL Logo on field
NFLESPN Gets NFL Network, RedZone in Deal for 10% Company ShareDiana Beasley
Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones (L) and Micah Parsons look on during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs
NFLCowboys Star Micah Parsons Asks to Be Traded as Talks Break Down with Jerry JonesDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub