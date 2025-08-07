Ohio State QB Battle Down to Wire, Says Ryan Day

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The Ohio State QB battle will go down to the wire according to football coach Ryan Day. Long gone is QB Will Howard who led the Buckeyes to a national championship. Now the battle for QB1 is between Julian Sayin, a former 5 star who transferred in from Alabama when Nick Saban retired and Lincoln Kienholz a formerly highly recruited QB who has been been buried on the Buckeyes depth chart for the past two seasons.

Neither player has a lot of game experience and that is a problem because the Buckeyes open against the Texas Longhorns, the number one rated team in the country. Sayin appeared in 4 games last year and threw 12 passes. Kienholz completed 10 passes for 111 yards in his limited career in Columbus.

Two years ago Kienholz lost the Ohio State QB battle that came down to Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. And last year it was understood transfer Will Howard was going to be the guy. But despite Kienholz's lack of game snaps, the fact he is entering his third season in the program may give him enough experience to keep everybody calm during the Texas game.

Or maybe not. As the next few weeks go by Sayin's talent may rise above everything else and he will get the nod. His accuracy on the deep ball has turned heads in camp thus far.

Regarding Ryan Day, every year he gives us coach speak and promotes a competition at QB as well as every other position. Deep down he knows who he will choose. Ideally, and historically, he will announce his starter about a week out from the start of the season. That way he can switch from camp-mode to game-week mode in practice.

Ohio State QB battle: Ultimately, we think both QB's will play in the Texas game. But make no mistake, Julian Sayin will be the guy. For the latest college football talk tune in to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

