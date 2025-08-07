NFL Bans Team-Supplied Smelling Salts While Players Keep Personal Use Rights

Starting in 2025, NFL teams won't be able to give smelling salts to players. But the NFL Players Association managed to keep players' rights to bring their own ammonia capsules to games.

This change comes after serious warnings from the FDA in 2024. They found these stimulants could hide important signs of brain injuries. Leading doctors raised concerns about both the safety and claimed benefits of these quick-acting stimulants.

The complete ban covers everyone - from team doctors to equipment managers. Nobody can distribute smelling salts during games, practice, or anywhere on team property.

"I might have to retire," joked San Francisco tight end George Kittle to ESPN. He cheered up after hearing players could still bring their own capsules.

Brain safety experts pushed strongly for these changes. The timing lines up with football's larger effort to catch and treat head injuries quickly, before they become serious.

Drama erupted when the news came out. The NFLPA slammed league officials for not consulting them before releasing the policy memo.

Baker Mayfield didn't mince words about what he saw as rush decisions from higher-ups. The Tampa Bay QB mentioned how these pregame pick-me-ups have been part of NFL culture for decades - something ESPN once highlighted in their coverage of pregame rituals.