ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

NFL Bans Team-Supplied Smelling Salts While Players Keep Personal Use Rights

Diana Beasley
Strong safety Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos sniffs smelling salts on the bench
Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Starting in 2025, NFL teams won't be able to give smelling salts to players. But the NFL Players Association managed to keep players' rights to bring their own ammonia capsules to games.

This change comes after serious warnings from the FDA in 2024. They found these stimulants could hide important signs of brain injuries. Leading doctors raised concerns about both the safety and claimed benefits of these quick-acting stimulants.

The complete ban covers everyone - from team doctors to equipment managers. Nobody can distribute smelling salts during games, practice, or anywhere on team property.

"I might have to retire," joked San Francisco tight end George Kittle to ESPN. He cheered up after hearing players could still bring their own capsules.

Brain safety experts pushed strongly for these changes. The timing lines up with football's larger effort to catch and treat head injuries quickly, before they become serious.

Drama erupted when the news came out. The NFLPA slammed league officials for not consulting them before releasing the policy memo.

Baker Mayfield didn't mince words about what he saw as rush decisions from higher-ups. The Tampa Bay QB mentioned how these pregame pick-me-ups have been part of NFL culture for decades - something ESPN once highlighted in their coverage of pregame rituals.

Players can still easily get these products outside team facilities. The NFL hasn't suggested any plans to crack down on personal use.

NFLNFLPA
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Mike Vrabel head coach of the New England Patriots directs his players
NFLPatriots Coach Vrabel Gets Cut Breaking Up Training Camp FightDiana Beasley
NFL Logo on field
NFLESPN Gets NFL Network, RedZone in Deal for 10% Company ShareDiana Beasley
Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones (L) and Micah Parsons look on during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs
NFLCowboys Star Micah Parsons Asks to Be Traded as Talks Break Down with Jerry JonesDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub