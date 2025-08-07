Miami Marlins vs Atlanta Braves Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will reignite a divisional rivalry against the Atlanta Braves tonight. These teams have come out of the All-Star Break in completely different ways, with the Marlins enjoying a hot streak that has seen them win six of their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Braves have continued to underperform, going 2-5 in their last seven contests.

The Marlins have a good chance of continuing their winning ways with Eury Perez on the bump. After a tough start to the season, the young righty has rebounded to post a terrific ERA of 2.70 and a 0.94 WHIP. Those numbers have improved in his last seven games, indicating a hot streak that is perfectly coinciding with that of the team. Atlanta's lineup has been the opposite of hot lately, opening the door for an excellent outing from Perez here.

The Braves have the edge in pitching experience, but that does not mean too much here. Carlos Carrasco is set to make his eighth start of the season after fighting through a bevy of injuries and being moved from the New York Mets at the trade deadline. Unfortunately, Carrasco's persistence has not translated to in-game success, as proven by his 5.68 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP. Perhaps he can find a way to knock off the rust here, but a date with the streaking Marlins is not a recipe for success.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (+142)

Braves +1.5 (-159)

Moneyline

Marlins -120

Braves +109

Totals

Over 8 (-111)

Under 8 (+102)

*The above data was collected on August 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Braves Betting Trends

The Marlins are 68-45 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 36-16 ATS when playing on the road.

The under is 29-25-1 in games following a Miami win.

The Braves are 49-63 ATS this year.

The Braves are 21-33 ATS when playing at home.

The under is 17-9-1 when Atlanta plays an NL East opponent.

Marlins vs Braves Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley, 3B - Out

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF - Out

Marlins vs Braves Predictions and Picks

Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Marlins are sending out the better starter, and have been the better team over the past month as Miami has taken over the third spot in the NL East. Perez will hit the mound for the Marlins; he has a strong ERA at 2.70 and has not given up more than two earned runs in any of his last six starts. Perez has led the recent surge for the Marlins and has held both the Yankees and Orioles scoreless in recent stretches. Carrasco will be on the mound for the Braves, but he has only made two starts all season, which will allow the Marlins to continue to put up strong numbers in a win. Take the Marlins to win."