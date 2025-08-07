ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
FGCU Athletics Hosts Fundraising Gala To Support Student Athletes

Florida Gulf Coast University's Athletics Department will host its 15th Night at the Nest Gala at Alico Arena this Dec. 5. Ten guests can sit at each table for $3,000.

The fundraiser aims to support 265 athletes through auctions and gifts. Last year's event broke records by raising more than $1 million for sports programs, a first in school history.

"Night at the Nest is a powerful opportunity to support the holistic development of our student-athletes," said Colin Hargis, FGCU Director of Athletics, according to FGCU Athletics. "This year, we're especially excited to spotlight the impact of nutrition as a key component of competitive success."

Attendees will see how proper eating habits and wellness boost both athletic and classroom success. The night mixes short talks with hands-on demos about smart food choices.

Guests can sample dishes at food stations while sipping drinks. Throughout the night, they'll bid on prizes through live calls and silent bidding sheets.

Limited single-seat tickets and partnership opportunities are available. Visit the Night at the Nest website for details and buying options.

