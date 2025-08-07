Arch Manning Plans to Stay at Texas Through 2026, Grandfather Says

Arch Manning isn't planning to leave early for the NFL draft, his grandfather Archie Manning told reporters. "Arch isn't going to do that. He'll be at Texas," the former NFL star said to NBC Sports.

Set to become the Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025, Manning comes with little game experience - just two games started and 95 passes thrown over two seasons. Despite this, betting sites have surprisingly placed him among the favorites for college football's top award.

The young quarterback isn't caught up in the hype. "I'm not really sure how they got these opinions because I've only played in, what? Two games?... Talk is cheap, I've got to go prove it," Manning told CBS Sports.

Manning's decision to stay all four years mirrors his uncles' choices. Both Peyton and Eli finished their college careers before becoming top picks in the NFL draft.

Today's NCAA rules letting players make money while in college have shifted things. Players can now cash in on endorsements without going pro.

But NFL teams are already getting antsy. There's talk that some might even lose games on purpose just to get a shot at drafting him when he's available.

At Texas, Coach Sarkisian's offense seems perfect for Manning. The program has put serious money into building a strong offensive line to protect their star quarterback.

While talent scouts are excited about what he could become, Manning keeps a level head. His grandfather brushes off early award predictions, saying Heisman speculation is "crazy" at this point.