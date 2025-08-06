Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will confront the Los Angeles Angels in a rubber match for their three-game series this afternoon. Neither of these teams is set for a serious run at a playoff spot, but returning or adding to the win column for either would certainly constitute a step in the right direction.
The Rays have an excellent starting rotation, but tonight's starter, Shane Baz, has been one of the weaker points throughout the season. He has amassed a 4.79 ERA to pair with a 1.33 WHIP throughout 22 starts, most recently allowing five runs in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Angels have produced excellent numbers at the plate recently, indicating that this outing will likely be tougher than most think.
A tough outing is a likelihood for the Angels' starter as well. Tyler Anderson has not had a good 2025, posting a 4.49 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP in 22 starts. Control has been a major issue for the lefty, as he consistently allows multiple walks in each of his starts. One thing Anderson has going for him is that the Rays are significantly worse at the plate when they face left-handed pitching, experiencing a drop in nearly every major single offensive statistic when facing a southpaw.
Spread
- Rays -1.5 (+140)
- Angels +1.5 (-153)
Moneyline
- Rays -114
- Angels +106
Totals
- Over 9 (+102)
- Under 9 (-112)
*The above data was collected on August 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rays vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Rays are 57-58 ATS this season.
- The Rays are 34-19 ATS when playing on the road.
- The under is 33-22-1 in games following a Tampa Bay victory.
- The Angels are 62-52 ATS this year.
- The Angels are 33-26 ATS when playing at home.
- The over is 32-24-3 when Los Angeles plays at home.
Rays vs Angels Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Rays
- Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out
Los Angeles Angels
- Yoan Moncada, 3B - Out
- Jorge Soler, RF - Out
- Robert Stephenson, RP - Out
- Hunter Strickland, RP - Out
Rays vs Angels Predictions and Picks
Greg Cantone of Statsalt writes, "Before the current series, the Angels had come out on top in three of their previous five matchups with the Rays and took two of three in Tampa Bay earlier this season. The Rays failed to exceed three runs in three of their last four games. The Angels won the first game of the current series with the Rays on Monday. Los Angeles hurlers have excelled versus Tampa Bay, producing a lean 3.04 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in their prior 10 meetings. The Rays have struggled on the road this year, losing at a 54.9% clip."
"They have fallen in six of seven away games since the break, and they have lost their last six series on the road. The Angeles have won over 51% of their games at home in 2025. Baz has struggled recently, producing a 0-3 record with a bloated 9.64 ERA in his last three games. The Rays' pitching staff gave up five runs to the Angels in the first game of the series earlier this week. The stats and trends strongly support a Los Angeles victory at home on Wednesday. Take the Angels."