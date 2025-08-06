Rams QB Stafford Gets Back Shot, Status Up in Air for Season Opener

Matthew Stafford got an epidural injection for a bad disc and hasn't been at Rams training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With the star quarterback sitting out since early August, Jimmy Garoppolo has been running the first-team offense. The Rams are still hoping Stafford will be good to go when they open against Houston on September 7.

"Week-to-week," said Rams head coach Sean McVay to NBC Sports. McVay said things were looking better but wouldn't commit to when Stafford might return.

Leading spine doctor Dr. Robert G. Watkins IV is handling his treatment. Last season, Stafford played through cracked ribs to throw for 3,762 yards, with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He only missed one game in 2024, toughing it out to keep the team in the playoff hunt. They eventually fell to Philadelphia.

Now 37, Stafford has dealt with back problems throughout his career. He sat out games in 2018 and 2020 because of them. A bad back in 2022 and thumb problems in 2023 added to his injury history.

Backup Stetson Bennett is waiting in the wings if needed. The team needs to weigh getting ready for Week 1 against keeping their quarterback healthy long-term.

After joining LA in 2021, Stafford made an immediate splash - winning a Super Bowl that first year.

Sixteen rough NFL seasons have worn him down. But since 2009, he's held onto his starting job despite all the hits and injuries.