Miami Marlins vs Houston Astros: Odds, Run Line, and Total

Somewhere in Miami, there's a kid who kept rooting for the 2025 Miami Marlins every day, while grown-ups wrote the Fins off. Imagine that kid's living room now. They're the household royalty, and their parents have joined a bandwagon sweeping Magic City. The Marlins' weekend sweep of the Yankees was a sight to see.

Even a children's movie starts the third act with a crisis. The Houston Astros showed up in Miami on a mission this week, taking the first two contests of a three-game series to threaten a road sweep. The Marlins will try to keep the Astros' brooms in the closet in today's series closer at 4:40 p.m. EST.

Win today, and the Marlins will move on to Atlanta with high hopes. Fall to a 0-3 sweep instead, and the Astros will have poured ice water on the Fish's momentum as soon as it started to heat up again.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-167)

Astros -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Marlins +102

Astros -110

Total

Over 8 (-112)

Under 8 (+102)

*The above data was collected on August 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Houston Astros Betting Trends

The Miami Marlins have won 13 of their last 19 games.

The Houston Astros remain just 4-8 in their last 12 games.

Houston is 4-1 against Miami in the last five regular-season meetings.

Miami Marlins vs Houston Astros Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Catcher Rob Brantly is on the 60-day IL with a right lat strain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery.

Relief pitcher Jesus Tinoco is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Relief pitcher Andrew Nardi is on the 60-day IL with a back strain.

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a left middle finger sprain.

Third baseman Connor Norby is on the 10-day IL following left wrist surgery.

Houston Astros

Relief pitcher Shawn Dubin is on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Third baseman Isaac Paredes is on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain.

Second baseman Brendan Rodgers is on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Left fielder Yordan Alvarez is on the 60-day IL with right-hand inflammation.

Left fielder Zach Dezenzo is on the 60-day IL with left-hand inflammation.

Right fielder Pedro Leon is on the 60-day IL with a left MCL strain.

Center fielder Jake Meyers is on the 10-day IL with a right calf strain.

Miami Marlins vs Houston Astros Predictions and Picks

Is the Marlins' mojo ebbing, or just taking a breather? First baseman Eric Wagaman and the raw center-field newcomer Jakob Marsee took turns terrorizing the Astros at the plate on Tuesday. But the Marlins' pitching staff has let the team down on two straight days, especially the starting rotation.

A scheduled start from 5-2 Janson Junk could help stem the tide of Houston's potential sweep. Junk was on the mound to begin what turned into an instant classic with the Yankees last Friday, but he was more impressive in his previous game against the Milwaukee Brewers. "Junk allowed four doubles but just five hard-hit balls … generating an impressive 14 whiffs on 83 pitches," reported RotoWire via CBS Sports.