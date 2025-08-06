Former Heat Security Guard Faces Charges in $3.7M Jersey Theft Case

In a wild turn of events, Marcos Thomas Perez, a former Miami Heat security guard, is now accused of stealing hundreds of valuable jerseys from team facilities. The theft included a LeBron James Finals jersey that sold for $3.7 million.

The 62-year-old retired cop now faces federal charges for selling stolen merchandise across state lines. Between 2020 and 2023, while working at the Kaseya Center and later in NBA operations, Perez pulled off what experts are calling an incredible theft operation.

"One of the largest, if not the largest, memorabilia heists in the history of this country," said NBA analyst Amin Elhassan to Yahoo Sports.

Through various online sales, Perez managed to turn over 100 stolen items into $2 million cash. The biggest score - James' 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 jersey - initially sold for $100,000 before jumping to $3.7 million at Sotheby's.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales didn't mince words: "any betrayal of the public's trust, past or present, is a stain on the badge and the oath we all take to serve with integrity and honor," said Morales to Local 10 News.

A raid on Perez's home on April 3 uncovered 300 more items. These pieces were supposed to be part of a team museum that never happened. The FBI is still trying to figure out how such a huge theft went unnoticed for years.

While the Heat remains silent on the situation, people are wondering how Perez took advantage of his special access to restricted areas. The items disappeared without triggering any red flags.