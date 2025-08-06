ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Former Heat Security Guard Faces Charges in $3.7M Jersey Theft Case

Diana Beasley
Dwyane Wade #3, LeBron James #6 and Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In a wild turn of events, Marcos Thomas Perez, a former Miami Heat security guard, is now accused of stealing hundreds of valuable jerseys from team facilities. The theft included a LeBron James Finals jersey that sold for $3.7 million.

The 62-year-old retired cop now faces federal charges for selling stolen merchandise across state lines. Between 2020 and 2023, while working at the Kaseya Center and later in NBA operations, Perez pulled off what experts are calling an incredible theft operation.

"One of the largest, if not the largest, memorabilia heists in the history of this country," said NBA analyst Amin Elhassan to Yahoo Sports.

Through various online sales, Perez managed to turn over 100 stolen items into $2 million cash. The biggest score - James' 2013 NBA Finals Game 7 jersey - initially sold for $100,000 before jumping to $3.7 million at Sotheby's.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales didn't mince words: "any betrayal of the public's trust, past or present, is a stain on the badge and the oath we all take to serve with integrity and honor," said Morales to Local 10 News.

A raid on Perez's home on April 3 uncovered 300 more items. These pieces were supposed to be part of a team museum that never happened. The FBI is still trying to figure out how such a huge theft went unnoticed for years.

While the Heat remains silent on the situation, people are wondering how Perez took advantage of his special access to restricted areas. The items disappeared without triggering any red flags.

On August 5, Perez showed up for his first federal court appearance. The Department of Justice hasn't yet spelled out what punishments he might face for the transportation charges.

LeBron JamesMiami Heat
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Chris Paul #3 of the San Antonio Spurs
NBAChris Paul Signs $3.6M Deal to Return to Clippers for Final NBA SeasonDiana Beasley
Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up before Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs
NBALillard Signs $42M Deal with Trail Blazers During Injury RecoveryDiana Beasley
Top Pick Cooper Flagg
NBATop Pick Cooper Flagg Shut Down for Rest of Summer LeagueCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub