ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

ESPN Gets NFL Network, RedZone in Deal for 10% Company Share

Diana Beasley
NFL Logo on field
Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

In a big move, ESPN got rights to NFL Network and RedZone by giving the NFL a 10% piece of their company. This is the first time a U.S. sports league has taken an ownership chunk of a major TV network.

The deal adds three NFL games to ESPN's lineup starting in 2026, bringing their yearly total to 28 games. While NFL Network keeps seven games, both channels will trade some broadcasts during the season.

"This paves the way for the world's leading sports media brand and America's most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans," said Disney CEO Robert A. Iger to ABC News.

The deal combines NFL Fantasy with ESPN Fantasy Football, making one huge platform for sports fans. ESPN will run NFL Network's TV and online content, folding it into their upcoming streaming service.

Starting August 21, 2025, ESPN's new streaming package will cost $29.99 per month. Users will get all ESPN channels plus ESPN on ABC shows.

Draft coverage gets a big change under the new deal. From 2026, Disney+ and Hulu viewers can watch draft content across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. ESPN and ABC will show the first three rounds, with ESPN handling the last four rounds by itself.

The NFL keeps control of NFL Films and NFL.com. They'll still make and stream RedZone content, while ESPN handles the cable side.

This smart move boosts ESPN's streaming power as the NFL steps away from cable operations, which began when NFL Network launched in 2003. The deal still needs team owners and regulators to say yes.

Disney owns 80% of ESPN through ABC, Inc., with Hearst Corporation holding the other 20%. This deal wraps up four years of hard talks between NFL leaders and Disney-ESPN brass.

NFL NetworkRedzone
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Dallas Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones (L) and Micah Parsons look on during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs
NFLCowboys Star Micah Parsons Asks to Be Traded as Talks Break Down with Jerry JonesDiana Beasley
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on after the game against the Minnesota Vikings
NFLRams QB Stafford Gets Back Shot, Status Up in Air for Season OpenerDiana Beasley
Detroit Lions Defense
NFLDetroit Lions Defense Will Be Surprise Story of 2025Craig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub