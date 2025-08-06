ESPN Gets NFL Network, RedZone in Deal for 10% Company Share

In a big move, ESPN got rights to NFL Network and RedZone by giving the NFL a 10% piece of their company. This is the first time a U.S. sports league has taken an ownership chunk of a major TV network.

The deal adds three NFL games to ESPN's lineup starting in 2026, bringing their yearly total to 28 games. While NFL Network keeps seven games, both channels will trade some broadcasts during the season.

"This paves the way for the world's leading sports media brand and America's most popular sport to deliver an even more compelling experience for NFL fans," said Disney CEO Robert A. Iger to ABC News.

The deal combines NFL Fantasy with ESPN Fantasy Football, making one huge platform for sports fans. ESPN will run NFL Network's TV and online content, folding it into their upcoming streaming service.

Starting August 21, 2025, ESPN's new streaming package will cost $29.99 per month. Users will get all ESPN channels plus ESPN on ABC shows.

Draft coverage gets a big change under the new deal. From 2026, Disney+ and Hulu viewers can watch draft content across ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. ESPN and ABC will show the first three rounds, with ESPN handling the last four rounds by itself.

The NFL keeps control of NFL Films and NFL.com. They'll still make and stream RedZone content, while ESPN handles the cable side.

This smart move boosts ESPN's streaming power as the NFL steps away from cable operations, which began when NFL Network launched in 2003. The deal still needs team owners and regulators to say yes.