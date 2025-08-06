Detroit Lions Defense Will Be Surprise Story of 2025

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on during mandatory mini camp at the Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility on June 05, 2024 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions defense will be the story of the 2025 NFL season. You may read that and say, "What?" That's because the Lions have been known for their offense the past three years. The Lions "Goffense," led by quarterback Jared Goff has explosive weapons in Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs. And their offensive line has been among the best in the NFL. However center Frank Ragnow's recent retirement is a big concern.

But the Detroit Lions defense may be more stacked than the offense. Before defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's gruesome injury last year their defense was putting up elite, head-turning numbers. But Hutch's injury led a constant stream of injuries week after week. During the last month of the season and into the playoffs, GM Brad Holmes was signing third string players off the street and inserting them into the starting lineup. The result was predictably bad. Teams scored 30-45 points on them easily. And while the Goffense was still uber-productive they could not keep up and the Lions exited the playoffs after one game.

DETROIT LIONS DEFENSE

Turning to 2025, a healthier Lions defense is ready to roar. Hutch looks better than ever. The middle will plug the run with DJ Reader. Until Alim McNeil comes back from his 2024 injury, first round draft pick Tyleik Williams from Ohio State will get a shot at the other defensive tackle spot.

Linebackers Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, and Derrick Barns are absolute gamers who put their bodies on the line every week. And the back end of the Detroit Lions defense is as sticky as ever with young corner Terrion Arnold and veteran free agent newcomer DJ Reed. Safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph are the best safety duo in the NFL. In fact Joseph picked off 9 passes last year and has 17 INT's in his first 3 years in the league. Those are Hall of Famer Ed Reed-type numbers!