Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Asks to Be Traded as Talks Break Down with Jerry Jones

In a shocking development Friday, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons asked for a trade. Since then, things have gone quiet between Parsons and Jerry Jones.

"I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys," Parsons wrote in his request to Stephen Jones, according to ESPN.

"No, absolutely not. A big part of [his Week 1 status] is his decision. How would I know that? I'm just saying. But, I'm urgent," said Jones to Sports Illustrated when asked about Parsons' availability for the season opener against Philadelphia.

While still coming to camp, Parsons stays off the practice field during this heated contract dispute, leaving questions about his Week 1 status.

The relationship between the defensive star and team leaders has fallen apart. His agent David Mulugheta says both sides mean business about the trade request.

Contract battles aren't anything new in Dallas. Just last year, last-minute deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb had fans worried.

Contract talks get harder as time goes on. NFL great J.J. Watt points out something everyone knows - waiting to sign your best players usually costs more money.

Then Jones made things worse. His weird comment about Parsons "getting hit by a car" even with a new contract turned a small problem into a big one.

The star linebacker shows up at team facilities but stays away from practice. It's a clever move - he's technically present while making his point.

The numbers don't lie. Since 2021, Parsons has made a bigger impact than any other Cowboys defender.