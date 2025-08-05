Weapons Charges Dropped Against Chargers’ Perryman After Three Days in Jail

LA County DA Nathan Hochman threw out weapons charges against Chargers star Denzel Perryman Monday, letting him go after spending three days in county jail.

When police pulled him over on August 1st in South LA, they discovered five guns in his car. Though three handguns were legal under state law, two AR-style rifles didn't meet California requirements.

Cops stopped the 32-year-old NFL veteran at 9:30 p.m. while he was heading to a shooting range. It's still not clear why they searched his vehicle.

"We're grateful the matter has been resolved. At this time, Denzel is focused on getting back to his family and teammates," said agent Ron Butler to Yahoo Sports.

Coach Harbaugh stopped by the jail Sunday, telling ESPN, "Love Denzel. He's always done right. He's never been in trouble. Got a beautiful family, and we're just letting the due process play out."

South LA Sheriff's Station kept him locked up without bail until Monday. His record will show he was detained but won't have any arrest or conviction listed.

He got back to team practice later Monday. Teammate Daiyan Henley shared his return on social media.

The veteran player had kept a clean record until this incident. He started 11 games last season after playing for the Raiders and Texans before coming back to LA.