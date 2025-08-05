Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Run Line, and Total

The dog days are becoming dark days for the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay lost its 10th out of 12 ball games yesterday to fall to 55-59, in danger of heading into the American League East cellar.

Tampa Bay will try to stop the bleeding when the LA Angels host the Rays for a middle match at Angel Field tonight, set for 9:38 p.m. EST. LA won the series opener 5-1 behind a start from Yusei Kikuchi.

Bookmakers are giving the Rays every chance to turn things around, charging (-200) prices on run line bets with the Rays spotted (+1.5). But only scoreboard wins will keep the Rays from plunging further.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+163)

Angels +1.5 (-211)

Moneyline

Rays +107

Angels -122

Total

Over 8 (-114)

Under 8 (-102)

*The above data was collected on August 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Trends

The Tampa Bay Rays have lost 10 of their last 12 games.

Totals have gone under in four consecutive Tampa Bay Rays games.

The Angels have gone 6-5 on their current home stand.

Totals have gone over in 12 of the last 17 Rays-Angels meetings.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ace pitcher Shane McClanahan remains on rehab duty with biceps tendinitis.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe is on the 10-day IL with left ankle tendinitis.

Center fielder Chandler Simpson is day-to-day with an injured finger.

First baseman Jonathan Aranda is on the 10-day IL with a fractured left wrist.

Starting/relief pitcher Manuel Rodríguez is on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

Outfielder Jonny DeLuca remains on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain.

Utility player Richie Palacios is on the 60-day IL with a right knee sprain.

Relief pitcher Hunter Bigge is on the 60-day IL following facial surgery.

Los Angeles Angels

Right fielder Jorge Soler is on the 10-day IL with a back injury.

Relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is on the 60-day IL with right biceps inflammation.

Center fielder Chris Taylor is on the 10-day IL with a left hand fracture.

Relief pitcher Ben Joyce is on the 60-day IL following shoulder surgery.

Relief pitcher Hunter Strickland is on the 60-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Los Angeles Angels Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay's weak hitting continues to squander good performances from hurlers during the Rays' grim downturn. Six out of eight pitchers allowed no runs in the final two games of last weekend's series with the LA Dodgers, and yet the Rays only scored four runs in three games while losing the series two games to one. Tampa Bay's previously proud team batting average has sunk to just .252 on the season.

Will today's start from Ryan Pepiot give the Rays a boost? Only if Pepiot reclaims the form of his start against Cincinnati on July 26, prior to allowing 7 runs in an ugly outing against the Yankees five days later. "Pepiot now holds a 3.87 ERA … with a 6-9 record," reported Chase Davis of Fantasy Pros afterward.