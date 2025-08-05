Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins embraces Tua Tagovailoa #1 after leaving the game with an injury during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins Must See TV: HBO's Hard Knocks missed out by failing to choose to follow the Miami Dolphins this season. It seems they make news every single day and a lot of it does not have to do with football. At the center of it all is speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

At least twice last season Hill announced he no longer wanted to play for the Dolphins. This included a situation in the final game of the season where he looked at the scoreboard and realized the other teams eliminated the Dolphins from the playoffs. So he took himself out of the game. Afterword, he said, "I'm done!"

Fast forward to this past July when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suddenly decided he was going to be a more vocal leader, said Hill needed to repair his relationships with teammates.

Just this week, Hill said the Dolphins need to improve their 3rd and short situations by getting RB De'Von Achane off the field. He said he is not a power back. Reporters rushed to coach Mike McDaniel for reaction and he said that was "genius reporting" by Hill. The coach noted that Achane had already been taken off the field in those situations. They worked on that specific scenario earlier that day. It was hard to tell if this back and forth was tongue in cheek or actual ribbing.

MIAMI DOLPHINS MUST SEE TV

Miami Dolphins Must See TV! We are not sure how many games the Dolphins will win this year or if McDaniel and Tagovailoa will be back together with the team next year. So post this as a missed opportunity by Hard Knocks to cover a really entertaining NFL team. But we will cover them every day on ESPN Southwest Florida!