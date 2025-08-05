Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Faces Multiple Rape Charges, Gets Bail

A judge gave conditional bail to Thomas Partey after he was charged with five rapes and one sexual assault against three women. The alleged attacks happened between 2021 and 2022. The 32-year-old soccer player showed up at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5, 2025.

The charges followed a three-year police investigation by Metropolitan Police. His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, told Sports Illustrated: "Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name."

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring set strict rules. The Ghana player must keep away from the alleged victims, tell police if he moves house, and let them know before traveling abroad. These rules came about because he might move to Spain.

The timing was notable - just four days passed between him leaving Arsenal on June 30, 2025, and being charged. While at Arsenal, Partey played 167 games after his £45.3 million move from Atletico Madrid.

He missed most of 2023-24 with a hamstring injury. In his last full season, he scored what fans picked as Arsenal's best goal.

The next hearing will be at the Old Bailey, Britain's main criminal court, on September 2, 2025. Using this court shows how serious the case is under English law.

Word is he might sign a two-year deal with Villarreal if he passes his medical. This would take him back to Spanish football, where he won both La Liga and Europa League titles with Atletico.