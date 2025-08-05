Browns Release Initial QB Rankings: Flacco Leads, Watson Last Among Five

The Browns' first unofficial 2025 preseason depth chart puts Joe Flacco at the top, while Deshaun Watson sits at the bottom, behind Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders in an unexpected lineup.

Flacco's impressive 4-1 stretch in 2023 helped Cleveland reach the playoffs, landing him the lead spot after signing a one-year contract this April. His experience stands above the younger quarterbacks.

Though dealing with a hamstring issue, Pickett remains second in line. The former Eagles starter landed in Cleveland through a mid-season deal when Philadelphia chose to go another way.

Newcomers Gabriel and Sanders, grabbed in the third and fifth rounds of the 2025 draft, hold spots three and four. Gabriel's time at Oregon might give him the edge over Sanders.

Watson drops to fifth after back-to-back Achilles injuries from late 2024 into 2025. His time in Cleveland has been plagued by injuries, hampering his performance since arriving.

The Browns must make some tough calls as NFL rules only allow three quarterbacks during regular season. They'll have to cut down before their September 7 opener against Cincinnati.

Past moves suggest more changes could come - they traded Joshua Dobbs just before week one last year. The current team leaders aren't afraid to shake things up late.

This lineup adds another twist to Cleveland's complicated quarterback story since 2019. Injuries and spotty play have forced them to keep adjusting.