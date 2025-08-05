Bridgewater Joins Buccaneers After High School Coaching Ban

Tampa Bay brought in veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Mayfield after he got banned from Miami Northwestern High School for giving players unauthorized benefits.

Before the FHSAA looked into it, Bridgewater helped the Bulls grab the Florida Class 3A state title. He got caught when he posted on Facebook asking for money to help players with rides, food, and medical bills.

The school came clean about breaking the rules, which got him kicked out of coaching. The whole thing kicked up a big debate about helping student-athletes.

"I would continue supporting the team by volunteering from the bleachers," said Bridgewater to Vikings Territory.

Heading to Tampa makes this Bridgewater's eighth NFL team. He's played for the Vikings, Saints, Panthers, Broncos, Jets, Dolphins, and Lions, putting up a 33-32 record as a starter.

In Tampa, he'll hook up with his old Louisville coach Charlie Strong, who runs the defensive line now, his high school buddy Lavonte David, and Josh Grizzard, who he worked with in Miami.

After making the Pro Bowl with Minnesota in 2015, he blew out his knee and missed all of 2016. His best season came five years later with Carolina.

While backing up Goff during Detroit's playoff push, Bridgewater didn't play a single down. He stepped away from football early in 2024, but came back a few months later.