Astros vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

After a lopsided loss in yesterday's series opener, the Marlins will look to reset behind right-hander Cal Quantrill tonight at loanDepot park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST.

Miami (55–56) saw its four-game win streak snapped in an 8–2 defeat, as Houston jumped out early and never looked back. Quantrill (4–8, 4.79 ERA) will try to steady things for a Marlins staff that allowed five runs in the fourth inning yesterday and 11 hits overall.

The Marlins still sit third in the NL East and trail first-place Philadelphia by 8.5 games. Kyle Stowers continues to lead the way offensively, slugging 25 homers with 71 RBI and a .295 average.

Houston (63–50) enters today's game on top of the AL West but have not yet named a starting pitcher. Jeremy Pena (.324 AVG), Christian Walker (59 RBIs), and Isaac Paredes (9 HR) pace the lineup offensively.

Spread

Astros -1.5 (+150)

Marlins +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Astros -110

Marlins -110

Total

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-110)

The above data was collected on Aug. 5, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Astros vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Astros are 3-7 against the spread in their past 10 games, including 1-3 on the road.

The Marlins are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 matchups, including 3-1 at home.

The Astros are 3-8 straight up in their last 11 games but undefeated in their last six matchups against the Marlins.

The Marlins are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 matchups.

The total has gone under in four of the Astros' last six road games.

The total has gone over in five of the Marlins' last six games against the Astros.

Astros vs Marlins Injury Reports

Astros

Jake Meyers, CF — 10-day IL (calf).

Spencer Arrighetti, SP — 60-day IL (thumb).

Lance McCullers Jr., SP — 15-day IL (finger).

Marlins

Andrew Nardi, RP — 60-day IL (back).

Jesus Tinoco, RP — 60-day IL (forearm).

Astros vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"It would be nice to know who the Astros are throwing on the mound, but I'm rolling with the Marlins anyway. The Marlins have been the hottest team in baseball over the last couple of months, and they're enjoying a strong week at home. Quantrill is also coming off a great July where he allowed 21 hits and eight earned runs in his last 24.2 innings. The Marlins have won seven of Quantrill's last eight starts .... Give me the home team on Tuesday." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"Miami had their winning streak snapped (last) night to open this series, and they have allowed at least eight runs in two of their last four games .... Houston needed the win on Monday very badly, as Seattle continues to chase them down. The Astros haven't announced their pitching plans for this game, but it may be a bullpen game. Miami is going with Quantrill, who has allowed a total of one earned run in his last three starts (16.0 IP). Miami has been very good over the last few weeks, and we have seen Quantrill really turn things around, so I am taking them to win here." — David Racey, PickDawgz