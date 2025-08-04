Rays vs Angels Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 03: Hunter Feduccia #30 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a single in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on August 03, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

After managing just four runs in a three-game series against the Dodgers, the Rays head west to face the Angels tonight at Angel Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. EST.

Tampa Bay (55-58) avoided a sweep with a 4-0 win on Saturday but was shut out in the opener and finale by a combined 8-0. The Rays have dropped four of their last five and are just 3-11 in the past two weeks

Adrian Houser (6-2, 2.10 ERA), who has allowed only three home runs over nearly 70 innings of work, gets the start for the Rays. He'll face Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.30), who boasts 132 strikeouts in 128 innings but has also issued 54 walks and allowed 17 homers.

Los Angeles (54-58) closed out their series against the White Sox with an 8–5 win yesterday, thanks to a walk-off three-run home run from Taylor Ward. He leads the team with 82 RBI and 26 home runs, while Nolan Schanuel enters the series batting .279 with a .368 on-base percentage.

Junior Caminero continues to lead Tampa Bay's offense with 28 homers and 72 RBI.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-177)

Angels -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Rays +106

Angels -115

Total

Over 8.5 (-101)

Under 8.5 (-113)

The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games, including 1-6 on the road.

The Angels are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 matchups, all at home.

The total has gone under in seven of the Rays' past 10 games.

The total has gone over in five of the Angels' last six games.

The Rays are 13-7 straight up in the last 20 matchups against the Angels.

The total has gone over in five of the Angels' last seven games against the Rays.

Rays vs Angels Injury Reports

Rays

Chandler Simpson, CF — Day to day (finger).

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist).

Angels

Jorge Soler, RF — 10-day IL (back).

Rays vs Angels Predictions and Picks

"The Rays have been a mess over the last two weeks, so I'm not running to the window to back them. Kikuchi has also been strong this season, with a 3.30 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. With that said, the Rays are still the better team and I don't expect them to keep losing .... Now that Houser is out of the hellhole that is the Chicago White Sox, he should be inspired to be even better. There's reason to excited to show up to the ballpark for Houser. Give me the Rays for a much-needed victory." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"Newly acquired Rays starter Adrian Houser is having a career year, posting a 2.10 ERA, thanks largely to his ability to limit hard contact—allowing just 0.4 home runs per nine innings. He faces an Angels lineup that ranks 26th in home on-base percentage. On the other side, Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi has a 3.30 ERA, but a 4.08 FIP with 3.8 walks per nine innings. Pick: Rays." — Greg Peterson, VSiN