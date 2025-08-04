Jerry Jones Wasting Money and Time

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts after making a tackle Kevin Marks #5 of the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Jerry Jones Wasting Money: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is wasting money, time and possibly the career of his best defensive player Micah Parsons. Jones fancies himself as a shrewd business owner. We will grant him he did buy the Cowboys for $140 million dollars in 1989. Now they are worth close to $10 billion dollars. That's a win for him.

But the way he runs his business is strange. Every time a contract comes up for a high profile player he drags on with the negotiations. He gives the impression that he is a tough negotiator fighting for every last dollar. Then, in the end he usually ends up resetting the market by over paying his player at the last moment.

Just last year he fought tooth and nail with quarterback Dak Prescott only to reset the QB market on the first day of the season last year. He now makes $62 million dollars a year, a benchmark no other QB has come close to passing. Not Patrick Mahomes. Not Josh Allen. Nobody. And Dak is nowhere near the best QB in the league. It was a head scratching deal to say the least.

Now Micah Parsons is up. And talks have not gone well. Parsons said he wanted a deal done early and didn't even want to reset the market with the most money at his position. Several months ago Parsons thought he had a deal with Jones. Parsons said all was good and asked Jones to call his agent to wrap the deal up. To this day Jones has never picked up the phone. He claims he doesn't talk to agents, which is a bold faced lie.

But Jones has gone too far with this one. Parsons now says he wants nothing to do with Jones and the Cowboys anymore. Jones responded by saying fans should not lose any sleep over those comments. Why is Jones so confident? Maybe deep down inside he knows he will cave in the end and sign Parsons to a lucrative deal? Or does he not care if Parsons remains a Cowboy? Maybe Jones just likes the media attention and is stringing this situation along. It's gotten so bad that Cowboys fans are taunting Jones at Cowboys camp.