Astros vs Marlins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Houston Astros look to bounce back after being swept by the Boston Red Sox.

The Astros are 62-50 and first in the AL West Division. They are a third of the way through a nine-game road trip, and being swept was not a good start. The first game was a close loss, while the last two were defeats by four to five runs. Houston struggled on both sides of the ball and scored only one run in two of the games.

The Miami Marlins are 55-55 and third in the NL East Division. They have been one of the hottest teams in the league and have played their way into the wild-card mix. Miami has won five games in a row and just swept the New York Yankees for the first time in franchise history. The Marlins showcased a little bit of everything in that series: they outslugged the Yankees, won a low-scoring battle, and earned an easy victory.

Spread

Astros -1.5 (+161)

Marlins +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Astros +107

Marlins -114

Total

Over 8.5 (-100)

Under 8.5 (-108)

*The above data was collected on August 4, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Astros vs Marlins Betting Trends

Houston is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

Houston is 5-0 SU in its last five games against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Houston's last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Miami's last 12 games.

Miami is 5-0 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games against Houston.

Astros vs Marlins Injury Reports

Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes, 3B - 10-day IL

Yordan Alvarez, LF - 60-day IL

Zach Dezenzo, LF - 60-day IL

Cesar Hernandez, LF - Day-to-day

Brendan Rodgers, 2B - 60-day IL

Jake Meyers, CF - 10-day IL

Pedro Leon, RF - 60-day IL

Austin Deming, 3B - Day-to-day

Camilo Diaz, SS - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Derek Hill, CF - 10-day IL

Connor Norby, 3B - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Astros vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Houston is 27-26 on the road and 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Astros rank 18th in runs scored, third in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are eighth in ERA. Christian Walker leads the team in RBIs, and he had three hits, including two home runs, in the Boston series. The pitching staff needs to find consistency again, and they will be tested against the streaking Marlins. On the mound for the Astros is Jason Alexander, who is 1-1 with a 7.36 ERA. He has one quality start but has been inconsistent lately.

Miami is 27-29 at home and 8-2 in its last 10 games. The Marlins rank 20th in runs scored, ninth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 24th in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He had three hits, including two home runs and eight RBIs, against the Yankees. Miami hasn't lost a three-game series in a month and has been taking down some of the best teams in the league. On the mound for the Marlins is Sandy Alcantara, who is 6-9 with a 6.36 ERA. He has five quality starts this season and hasn't allowed an earned run in his last two outings.

Best Bet: Marlins Moneyline