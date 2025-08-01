Orlando City SC vs Atlas FC: Odds, Spread, and Total

Orlando City and its weekend opponent Atlas have something in common. Both teams could have gained ground in Round 1 of the Leagues Cup, had only their defense held out just a little longer. Atlas FC was the unfortunate victim of Messi's forward line in Miami's 2-1 triumph in injury time. Orlando City SC lost a tiebreaker by one strike, but it wouldn't have happened if the Lions had defended for 15 more minutes.

Both clubs now seek redemption in must-win circumstances. Orlando City's follow-up date against Atlas FC of Mexico is scheduled to kick off at Inter&Co Stadium at 6 p.m. EST this Saturday.

Bookmakers took a cold shower before changing any odds on the Leagues Cup's clash of federations. MLS teams largely laid eggs as heavy favorites on the first evening, but have had a better collective showing since then. The trend of favoring MLS goes on via Orlando's pricey odds to defeat Atlas.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.75 (-105)

Atlas FC +0.75 (-115)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -139

Atlas FC +310

Draw +285

Total

Over 3 (+105)

Under 3 (-125)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Atlas FC Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is on a five-game winless streak on home grounds.

Six of Atlas FC's last seven final scores have gone over or pushed betting totals.

Orlando City has won just twice in nine appearances against Liga MX clubs.

Orlando City SC vs Atlas FC Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

Atlas FC

Forward Mauro Manotas is out with a Cruciate ligament injury.

Midfielder Edgar Zaldivar is out with a knee injury.

Orlando City SC vs Atlas FC Predictions and Picks

Atlas FC's bad trend is that Los Rojinegros have been leaking goals-against, not just against elite teams, but against every opponent. Atlas had to contend with FIFA's big shots against Inter Miami and Monterrey in Liga MX play before that. But prior to its loss at Monterrey going into the Leagues Cup, Atlas allowed three goals to Cruz Azul, and two goals-against while performing against the weaker Club Puebla.

For the Lions, success in the 2025 Leagues Cup may be as simple as seeing the opportunity. With a lot of MLS clubs having dropped points unexpectedly in the first round, the idea of a first-round loser finishing top-four on the tourney's MLS table isn't far-fetched. Marcus Mitchell of The Mane Land argues that Orlando's debut let-down against Pumas deals "a hefty blow" to the Lions' chance of advancing. Contrarily, he blames Pumas UNAM's new star GK Keylor Navas for stealing the two points.