NOTRE DAME HATES CFP PLAN BY BIG TEN

Craig Shemon
Notre Dame Hates CFP

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Notre Dame HATES CFP Plan Put Forth by Big Ten! However, somebody should tell Notre Dame to shut up!  Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevequa says he does not like Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti's plan for an EXPANDED College Football Playoff format of 16 teams with the Big Ten receiving 4 automatic qualifiers (AQ's).  Notre Dame would prefer the 5+11 college football model that the SEC, Big 12, and ACC like. 

Do you know why?  Because the Big Ten format only has three at-large bids and the other plan has eleven.  That's eleven spots Independent Notre Dame has a chance to grab. 

By the way, when are we going to quit making special rules for Notre Dame to get into the college football playoffs?  It's time to stop this!  Notre Dame is no more special to college football than USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson or Alabama.  It's time we quit treating them like they are.  It's time to force them to join a conference and play by the same rules as everybody else.  And it is time to quit giving their athletic director the same seat at the table reserved for conference commissioners on rules committees. 

NOTRE DAME HATES CFP PLAN

And it's also time we quit letting Notre Dame steal all of the money for their college football playoff appearances.  Every other school has to share its playoff money with their conferences.  In the days of revenue sharing and tough athletic budgets why do we continue to allow Notre Dame to keep all of their money?  That is not a level playing field for everybody. 

Notre Dame hates CFP Plan: And if Notre Dame continues to demand their independence, then we say they can remain independent from any college football playoff format talk and keep their opinions to themselves! 

However, we do not keep out opinions to ourselves! Tune in each weekday for the latest college football talk and analysis on Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
