New York Yankees vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New York Yankees will kick off an interleague series against the Miami Marlins tonight. Both of these ball clubs come into this three-game set on a hot streak, as the Yankees just scored a sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Marlins overcame a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals to win two in a row and clinch the series.

The fact that Carlos Rodon is on the mound gives the Yankees a realistic chance at capturing this win. After a nightmarish start to the season, the lefty has rebounded to post a 3.18 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP throughout his 22 starts this year. Despite their recent success, the Marlins remain a mediocre offense at best, making this a positive matchup for one of New York's best arms.

While Janson Junk does not have the same body of work as Rodon does, his limited appearances have been just as effective. Through seven starts, he has earned a 3.28 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP, numbers that make him one of the best arms on Miami's pitching staff. The Yankees are a much better offense than either of those two teams, and will surely be one of Junk's toughest matchups of the season.

Spread

Yankees -1.5 (+100)

Marlins +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Yankees -170

Marlins +141

Totals

OVER 7.5 (-120)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees are 50-59 ATS this season.

The Yankees are 9-6 ATS in games that follow a day of rest.

The OVER is 24-15 when New York plays a National League opponent.

The Marlins are 28-25 ATS at home.

The Marlins are 31-20 ATS in games following a win.

The UNDER is 32-21 when Miami plays at home.

Yankees vs Marlins Injury Reports

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, DH - Out

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out

Derek Hill, CF - Out

Jesus Tinoco, RP - Out

Yankees vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

Adam Rauzino of Winners and Whiners writes, "The New York Yankees have not been winning games with any consistency. They have dropped three of their past five series and are playing without Aaron Judge. The Miami Marlins are nearing the .500 mark as their young core is developing more quickly than expected. They have not been easy to beat. The Marlins have won five of their past seven games, including a series win against the Brewers.