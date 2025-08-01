Los Angeles Dodgers vs Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Los Angeles Dodgers will open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. Neither team has performed up to expectations in the weeks following the All-Star Break, which means this set represents an opportunity for one team to get back on track.

Having Clayton Kershaw on the mound has historically been a recipe for success for the Dodgers, and that has a solid chance of continuing here. The lefty has reverted to prime form in the 18th season of his career, putting up a 3.62 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP through 12 starts this year. It is a fairly limited sample size, but Kershaw has been one of the most consistent starters on the Dodgers' staff. Additionally, the Rays have struggled against left-handed pitching for much of the year, experiencing a drop in nearly every major offensive statistic when facing a southpaw. Kershaw should be in for another efficient appearance here.

The Rays do not have the same level of prestige on the mound in this contest. Shane Baz, tonight's starter, began the season pitching well, but has steadily gotten worse as the season continues. Now, his ERA is up to 4.61 while his WHIP sits at 1.30. A date with one of the best offenses in the MLB is unlikely to be a remedy to Baz's recent struggles.

Spread

Dodgers -1.5 (+118)

Rays +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Dodgers -138

Rays +128

Totals

Over 9.5 (-103)

Under 9.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 15-18 ATS against American League opponents.

The Dodgers are 15-23 ATS as road favorites.

The under is 29-21-1 when Los Angeles plays on the road.

The Rays are 55-55 ATS this season.

The Rays are 22-37 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 61-45-1 in Tampa Bay's games.

Dodgers vs Rays Injury Reports

Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy, 3B — Out.

Enrique Hernandez, UTIL — Out.

Hyeseong Kim, UTIL — Out.

Tanner Scott, RP — Out.

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, C — Out.

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — Out.

Chandler Simpson, CF — Day-to-Day.

Yandy Diaz, DH — Day-to-Day.

Dodgers vs Rays Predictions and Picks

Trent Pruitt of Stasalt writes, "Neither of these teams is playing their best baseball at the moment, but I do think there's enough data to back up a play on the Dodgers — even at a hefty price of -150. Mostly, this is a fade of the Rays. They've been horrible recently, going just 7-20 SU in their last 27 games. Over the last seven days, Tampa Bay is ranked 29th in wOBA (.269) and 24th in ISO (.123). They'll take on Clayton Kershaw, who has been good with a 3.62 ERA this season. With the current form that the Rays are in, I don't anticipate them hanging around in this one. I'll ride with the Dodgers here."