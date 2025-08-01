Inter Miami vs Club Necaxa: Odds, Spread, and Total

Lionel Messi's many "proposition"-bet aficionados were let down by Inter Miami's debut in the 2025 Leagues Cup. The best player representing a U.S. team was held scoreless by Atlas FC, leaving Miami to scramble for a 2-1 injury-time triumph. Messi did pay off "score or assist" prop bets with another night of passing wizardry, setting up Marcelo Weigandt with a lovely cross on the Herons' winning tally.

Of course, Inter Miami's owner David Beckham would say that beating Liga MX 2-1 without Messi having to score a brace to do it counts as a positive step forward for the Herons. That would be correct, especially since Inter Miami's youth brigade got a shining hour when Telasco Segovia scored to forge a 1-0 lead.

Inter Miami will try to stay unbeaten against Club Necaxa in Round 2 of the Leagues Cup Group Stage this Saturday, set to kick off at 7 p.m. EST at Chase Stadium. The Herons are 1-to-2 favorites to win.

Spread

Inter Miami -1 (-108)

Club Necaxa +1 (-112)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -186

Club Necaxa +380

Draw +330

Total

Over 3 (-118)

Under 3 (-102)

*The above data was collected on August 1, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Club Necaxa Betting Trends

Inter Miami has not lost any contests at home since May 18.

Inter Miami has gone 6-0-3 in six matches against Liga MX teams.

Club Necaxa has lost only once in its last eight appearances.

Totals have gone over in 13 of Necaxa's last 18 games.

Inter Miami vs Club Necaxa Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Defender Ian Fray is out with an adductor injury.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari is out with a hamstring strain.

Club Necaxa

Defender Agustin Oliveros is out with a leg injury.

Inter Miami vs Club Necaxa Predictions and Picks

Club Necaxa has had an impressive summer since losing its Liga MX season debut. The "Electricians" have brought plenty of voltage to the last few rounds of Mexican league play and Leagues Cup action alike. The team is nearly unbeaten over the last eight outings, and defeated Atlanta 3-1 in Round 1.

That record would scare speculators away from Miami's thin odds, except that the Herons' first 2025 Leagues Cup win laid a rail for having a stronger lineup by the tournament's end. The midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, a teammate of Messi's on the Argentina national squad, arrived to play 90 minutes a week earlier than some had predicted from the new transfer. It wasn't a pretty 90:00 from the out-of-condition veteran, but he is in his prime at age 31, not the kind of signing that MLS brands are usually known for. It "gives us a quality boost," Messi tells ESPN, pointing to "the heat, (the) humidity" as the reason for his friend's tired legs.