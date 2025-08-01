ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
FSU Lands 7th in 2025 ACC Poll Despite Getting Strong First-Place Votes

Jim Mayhew
Despite snagging four top votes, Florida State slid to seventh place in the 2025 ACC football preseason rankings. The results came from 183 media members who cast their ballots at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Clemson Tigers dominated with 3,083 points, backed by 167 top picks. Miami claimed second with 2,679 points with seven No. 1 votes. SMU grabbed the third spot with 2,612 points and two top votes. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took fourth, collecting 2,397 points and two first-place picks. Louisville rounded out the top five at 2,370 points. FSU's 1,920 points put them just below Duke's 1,973 and above North Carolina's 1,611.

Next season, FSU will host the Hurricanes, Panthers, Demon Deacons, and Hokies in Tallahassee. 

Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium will host the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 6. ABC will broadcast the 8 p.m. kickoff.

