ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Faces First SEC Challenge at LSU After Early Season Wins

Jim Mayhew
GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 16: Josh Williams #18 of the LSU Tigers runs with the ball against Sharif Denson #0 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Florida Gators' first two games of the football season should prove to be easy wins; however, LSU will be the start of a four-game stretch that may challenge them. 

At the helm for LSU stands QB Garrett Nussmeier. While other teams scrambled through transfer season, the Tigers stuck with their signal-caller but added new talent around him.

The teams' last meeting proved decisive. Florida's defense crashed through LSU's front line seven times — a shock for a unit that rarely let their QB get touched.

DJ Lagway steps into hostile ground for just his second road start. Success might hinge on whether Florida's front seven can break through LSU's protection.

Bookmakers give LSU a slight edge, putting Florida's win chance at 45%. The past 10 years have seen the Tigers claim most victories in this rivalry.

university of florida
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Xavier Restrepo #7 of the Miami Hurricanes attempts to catch a pass during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on November 30, 2024 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
College FootballCollege Football 2025: Research Reveals 40% of Breakout Teams Will Keep MomentumRebecca Allen
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Luke Kromenhoek #14 of the Florida State Seminoles warms up before the start of a game against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
College FootballFSU Lands 7th in 2025 ACC Poll Despite Getting Strong First-Place VotesJim Mayhew
Notre Dame Hates CFP
ESPN SWFLNOTRE DAME HATES CFP PLAN BY BIG TENCraig Shemon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub