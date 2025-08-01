Florida Faces First SEC Challenge at LSU After Early Season Wins

The Florida Gators' first two games of the football season should prove to be easy wins; however, LSU will be the start of a four-game stretch that may challenge them.

At the helm for LSU stands QB Garrett Nussmeier. While other teams scrambled through transfer season, the Tigers stuck with their signal-caller but added new talent around him.

The teams' last meeting proved decisive. Florida's defense crashed through LSU's front line seven times — a shock for a unit that rarely let their QB get touched.

DJ Lagway steps into hostile ground for just his second road start. Success might hinge on whether Florida's front seven can break through LSU's protection.