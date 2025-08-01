ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Makes Health Top Priority To Play Full 17-Game Season

Rebecca Allen
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After missing crucial games last season, Miami's star QB aims to stay on the field. His absences led to a disappointing 8-9 finish that crushed playoff dreams.

"Me not putting myself in situations where I'm not available for my team, and then we take it from there," said Tagovailoa, according to NBC Sports. "If I can stay healthy for our guys, I believe, and I think the team believes, that I give us the best chance to go do what we say we want to do."

With him at the helm, Miami went 6-5. The backup QBs struggled to a 2-4 mark in his absence.

A brutal concussion sidelined him for four straight matchups early on. Then came the final blow, a hip problem that kept him out of the season's last two battles.

During camp, he's made smart choices his top mission. Each drill focuses on quick decisions that could save him from crushing hits.

When he sat, the offense sputtered. His presence changed everything, from scoring to how defenses lined up against Miami.

"A lot of the guys on the team, we hear the noise, we hear all that, but it's OK," Tagovailoa said. "It's OK for people to have their opinions. What are we going to do about it?"

Staff members back his safety-first approach. They've installed new protection schemes and quick-release passing plays to shield their prized passer.

As September nears, one question looms large: Can Miami's field general dodge the big hits and guide his squad through all 17 battles? The answer might determine if they play in January.

Miami Dolphins
Rebecca AllenWriter
