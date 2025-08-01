ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Dolphins Pick Zach Wilson as Backup QB, Rookie Ewers Makes Squad

The Miami Dolphins named Zach Wilson the backup to Tua Tagovailoa for their 2025 opener at Indianapolis. "Zach is the backup quarterback," said coach Mike McDaniel, according to the Sun Sentinel.

The 2021 second overall pick outperformed rookie Quinn Ewers in camp. Wilson brings 33 games of NFL experience from his time with the Jets. His strong arm caught the coaches' attention during summer workouts.

McDaniel spotted Wilson's potential months ago. "He was a direct, calculated target," the coach said. The staff aims to rebuild Wilson's confidence after his struggles with the Jets. 

Texas standout Ewers fought his way onto the main roster. The seventh-round pick turned heads with pinpoint passes. He hit Theo Wease Jr. in stride on a 15-yard strike that wowed onlookers at Wednesday's session.

"There's no such thing as non-competition, and I think Quinn is the type of person that is every day trying to make that a real competition," McDaniel said. "Right now it's not like that in my mind. But I'm very candid about being open to anything that the players tell me with actions, not words."

Ewers stays focused on his current role. "Right now, I just want to lead my group," he said. "And my group right now is the threes, and then those young guys."

Past seasons taught Miami the value of QB depth. They've needed third-string passers more than once under McDaniel. Keeping Ewers off the practice squad keeps other teams from signing him.

