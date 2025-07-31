Rays vs Yankees: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays look to split their four-game series with the New York Yankees at two games apiece.

The Rays are 54–55 and sit fourth in the AL East Division. They have lost the last two games of the series after winning Game 1, 4-2. All of the games have been close, and Tampa Bay's offense has been stuck around four to five runs per game. In Game 3, the Rays were unable to hold leads in the ninth and 10th innings, ultimately losing 5-4. Their key players performed well, with Brandon Lowe leading the offense with two hits, a walk, and one RBI.

The Yankees are 59–49 and second in the AL East Division, four games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. New York has had to play from behind several times in this series but has consistently found ways to win. They've excelled at quickly responding to Tampa Bay rallies. In Game 3, Cody Bellinger led the offense with two hits and one RBI. The Yankees will look to secure their third straight win and continue thriving in clutch moments.

Spread

Rays -1.5 (+151)

Yankees +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline

Rays -101

Yankees -111

Total

Over 8.5 (-120)

Under 8.5 (+102)

*The above data was collected on July 31, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The total has gone under in four of Tampa Bay's last six games.

Tampa Bay is 1-6 SU in its last seven games.

Tampa Bay is 1-9 SU in its last 10 games on the road.

The total has gone over in 10 of the NY Yankees' last 14 games against an opponent in the American League.

The NY Yankees are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the American League East Division.

The NY Yankees are 8-1 SU in their last nine games played on a Thursday.

Rays vs Yankees Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS — 10-day IL.

Stuart Fairchild, RF — 10-day IL.

Richie Palacios, LF — 60-day IL.

Xavier Isaac, 1B — Day-to-day.

Brailer Guerrero, CF — Day-to-day.

Logan Driscoll, C — Day-to-day.

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, RF — 10-day IL.

Brennen Davis, CF — Day-to-day.

Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B — 60-day IL.

Rays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 23–27 on the road and 2–8 in its last 10 games. The Rays rank 10th in runs scored, fifth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 14th in ERA. Jonathan Aranda leads the team in batting average and has five hits in this series, including a home run and two RBIs. The Rays will try to play with the lead again and get more shutdown innings from their starters after scoring some runs. On the mound for Tampa Bay is Ryan Pepiot, who is 6-8 with a 3.49 ERA. He has 13 quality starts but is 0-2 against the Yankees this season.

New York is 33–22 at home and 5–5 in its last 10 games. The Yankees rank third in runs scored, eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and first in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, they are 17th in ERA. Aaron Judge leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, but he remains sidelined with an injury. Jasson Dominguez has performed well in this series, with a couple of multi-hit games for the Yankees. New York is 3-3 on this homestand and will look to set the tone in the final game. On the mound for the Yankees is Marcus Stroman, who is 2-2 with a 6.09 ERA. He has one quality start this season and has pitched decently in July.

Best Bet: Rays Moneyline