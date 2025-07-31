Harbaugh vs Campbell in Hall of Fame Game Tonight

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
It's Harbaugh vs Campbell in the NFL's pre-season opening Hall of Fame game tonight. Sure it's really the Chargers vs the Lions. But we won't see a lot of recognizable players on the field for this warm-up exhibition. But head coaches Jim Harbaugh and Dan Campbell will be front and center for the show tonight.

Both are former players who where ultra competitive on the field and remain so on their respective sidelines. Jim Harbaugh comes from Michigan where he played quarterback for Bo Schembechler and played for an equally fiery Mike Ditka in the NFL. Dan Campbell was a gritty Texas A&M tight end who played for, and coached under Sean Payton in the NFL.

Harbaugh vs Campbell: While Harbaugh won a championship coaching the Wolverines both men have come tantalizingly close to Super Bowl titles in the NFL. Before coaching his alma mater, Harbaugh led the 49ers to a Super Bowl but lost to the Ravens 34-31. Baltimore was and still is coached by his brother John Harbaugh. You talk about competitive spirit! Jim may have returned to the NFL to win a Super Bowl just so his brother would not hold that over him anymore.

In January of 2024, Campbell and his high-flying Lions held a 17 point lead against the 49ers on the road in the NFC title game with a Super Bowl trip on the line. But they lost the game 34-31. For Campbell, the Lions and their fans that one still hurts to this day.

Harbaugh vs Campbell: Tonight we will forget past heartbreaks and enjoy the fact that football is back and the 2025 NFL season is underway. For more NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

