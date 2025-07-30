Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will play a rubber match against the New York Yankees tonight. While there is plenty of baseball left to be played, the AL East is becoming increasingly close, making games and series like this one highly important for both teams. The Yankees are only four games back of first place, while the Rays sit eight games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. Each is within striking distance with so much time left in the year, but winning games like this is crucial to each team in closing the distance with the Blue Jays.

There are very few pitchers as reliable as Zack Littell has been for the Rays. The righty has made 21 starts, putting up a 3.72 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, excellent numbers that are often overlooked in discussions about the American League's best pitchers. An even more encouraging fact is that the righty held the Yankees to two runs over seven innings the last time he pitched against them. However, Littell does enter this game on the heels of a tough outing, as he gave up five runs over six innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds last time out. A date with an excellent New York offense could be a big opportunity for Littell to get back on track.

The Yankees have had a plethora of injuries to their rotation this season, leading to an increased reliance on guys like Will Warren, who will make the start tonight. Warren has not been bad, but his 4.82 ERA and 1.44 WHIP are nothing to write home about. The Rays have contributed to raising that ERA in their two previous matchups against Warren, as they scored seven hits, three walks, and three runs in four innings of work against him the last time this matchup occurred. A repeat performance from the Rays' offense is certainly on the table here.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-175)

Yankees -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Rays +120

Yankees -140

Totals

Over 9 (-105)

Under 9 (-115)

*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Rays are 54-54 ATS this season.

The Rays are 29-24 ATS in games following a loss.

The under is 29-20 in Tampa Bay's road games.

The Yankees are 27-27 ATS at home.

The Yankees are 23-34 ATS in games following a win.

The under is 31-22-1 when New York plays at home.

Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends

Tampa Bay Rays

Brandon Lowe, 2B - Out

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out

Bryan Baker, RP - Day-to-Day

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge, DH - Out

Fernando Cruz, RP - Out

Mark Leiter Jr., RP - Out

Rays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks