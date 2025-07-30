Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will play a rubber match against the New York Yankees tonight. While there is plenty of baseball left to be played, the AL East is becoming increasingly close, making games and series like this one highly important for both teams. The Yankees are only four games back of first place, while the Rays sit eight games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays. Each is within striking distance with so much time left in the year, but winning games like this is crucial to each team in closing the distance with the Blue Jays.
There are very few pitchers as reliable as Zack Littell has been for the Rays. The righty has made 21 starts, putting up a 3.72 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, excellent numbers that are often overlooked in discussions about the American League's best pitchers. An even more encouraging fact is that the righty held the Yankees to two runs over seven innings the last time he pitched against them. However, Littell does enter this game on the heels of a tough outing, as he gave up five runs over six innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds last time out. A date with an excellent New York offense could be a big opportunity for Littell to get back on track.
The Yankees have had a plethora of injuries to their rotation this season, leading to an increased reliance on guys like Will Warren, who will make the start tonight. Warren has not been bad, but his 4.82 ERA and 1.44 WHIP are nothing to write home about. The Rays have contributed to raising that ERA in their two previous matchups against Warren, as they scored seven hits, three walks, and three runs in four innings of work against him the last time this matchup occurred. A repeat performance from the Rays' offense is certainly on the table here.
Spread
- Rays +1.5 (-175)
- Yankees -1.5 (+150)
Moneyline
- Rays +120
- Yankees -140
Totals
- Over 9 (-105)
- Under 9 (-115)
*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends
- The Rays are 54-54 ATS this season.
- The Rays are 29-24 ATS in games following a loss.
- The under is 29-20 in Tampa Bay's road games.
- The Yankees are 27-27 ATS at home.
- The Yankees are 23-34 ATS in games following a win.
- The under is 31-22-1 when New York plays at home.
Tampa Bay Rays
- Brandon Lowe, 2B - Out
- Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out
- Bryan Baker, RP - Day-to-Day
New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge, DH - Out
- Fernando Cruz, RP - Out
- Mark Leiter Jr., RP - Out
Rays vs Yankees Predictions and Picks
Paul Biagioli of Winners and Whiners writes, "The Rays have the lead in the season series against the Yankees, and have their best starter on the mound in this one. Littell leads the Rays in innings pitched and has two recent wins over the Orioles and another against the Tigers. Littell has the lower ERA in this matchup and has just 17 walks compared to 50 from New York's Warren. Littell does not put runners on base, and will look even stronger with Aaron Judge out of the lineup. The Yankees have not fared well without their top hitter, and are sending out Warren, who gave up at least two runs in each of his last three starts. Warren gave up five runs against the Braves in a recent game, and the Rays' lineup has looked strong lately. Take the Rays to win."