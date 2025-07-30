Orlando City SC vs Pumas UNAM: Odds, Spread, and Total

In another season of MLS teams winning at home and losing on the road, Orlando City is accomplishing something quite unique. The Lions have overcome the supposedly prohibitive trek of MLS road games to win four of their last five on the road, overcoming some losses in Orlando to forge an 11-8-6 record. Now, Orlando City SC takes on a challenge at home that's unfamiliar enough to feel half like a road contest.

Pumas UNAM of Mexico visits Orlando City in the first round of Leagues Cup Group Stage action tonight at 8 p.m. EST. Pumas arrives having won only three of its last nine matches outright in Liga MX. But just as importantly, the visitors are a name-brand below the border, making the Lions' odds a point of pride.

Orlando City is favored with minus-odds to take three points in its Leagues Cup debut. It fits a trend of MLS clubs getting newfound respect in betting lines against teams from other nations. Last time Pumas UNAM met a Major League Soccer team, the Liga MX side took the Vancouver Whitecaps to the limit in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Months later, the Universitarios are 3-to-1 underdogs on MLS turf.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.5 (-112)

Pumas UNAM +0.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC -120

Pumas UNAM +290

Draw +270

Total

Over 3 (+110)

Under 3 (-130)

*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Pumas UNAM Betting Trends

Orlando City SC is 4-1-0 in its last five games on the road.

Six of Orlando's last seven matches have totaled three goals or more.

Orlando City is 2-3-3 in the past eight matches against Liga MX teams.

Pumas UNAM is 2-0-2 against MLS clubs in the Leagues Cup.

Orlando City SC vs Pumas UNAM Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Forward Duncan McGuire is out with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is out with a thigh injury.

Pumas UNAM

Goalkeeper Pablo Lara is out with a knee injury.

Orlando City SC vs Pumas UNAM Predictions and Picks

Orlando City is getting quality offense from a bigger set of contributors than in the Lions' staid spring of 2025. No opponent has posted a clean sheet against the Lions since Chicago's 0-0 draw with Orlando back on May 3. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was effective in last weekend's 3-1 triumph in Columbus, following another win at New England in which Martín Ojeda bagged a brace to produce a 2-1 victory.

However, those eager to pick Orlando's thin Leagues Cup odds should consider Pumas UNAM's new weapon between the pipes. In fact, not all sportsbooks appear fully aware of the potential upgrade Mexico City's underdogs have made in goal. The Universitarios replaced the injured youngster Pablo Lara with the 38-year-old keeper Keylor Navas, who has starred for teams such as Real Madrid and PSG. Navas, who blanked Querétaro in his debut, was reported by Carlos Rodriguez of The News-Gazette to have "called his ex-Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos" for advice before signing with his new club.