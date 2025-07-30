ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

NHL Teams Follow Florida Panthers’ Championship-Winning Rough Style

Jim Mayhew
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 20: Carter Verhaeghe #23 and Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers defend against Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena on November 20, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Panthers struck gold with back-to-back Cups by mixing skill and brute force. NHL teams now want to copy their winning mix. With bone-crushing hits and sharp shooting, they've made it to three straight Finals.

"They play like a team. So to win, you have to be a team. They're the standard. They won the Cup, so they're the standard," said Los Angeles Kings head coach Jim Hiller per Full Press Hockey.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said, according to media, "They've set the bar in our division. They've set the bar in our league. That's what we aspire to."

Sam Bennett lit up the playoffs at center, scoring big while rattling netminders. On defense, Aaron Ekblad brought the pain. Both players channel the spirit of old-school hockey stars.

Toronto struck fast, picking up Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua — two players who mix muscle with scoring touch. The Leafs made these changes after a seven-game battle with Florida knocked them out, though they put up the best fight against the champs.

The 2025 draft showed how teams bought into this style. Los Angeles passed on anyone shorter than six feet. Nashville grabbed Brady Martin, while the New York Islanders picked defender Kashawn Aitcheson.

This mix of scoring and hits isn't new to hockey. Between 1970 and 1975, Boston and Philadelphia each grabbed two Cups playing aggressively.

Florida Panthers
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Brad Marchand #63 of the Florida Panthers holds the Stanley Cup during the Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Victory Parade
NHLStanley Cup Begins Three-Month World Tour After Panthers’ Second TitleDiana Beasley
Hockey Capital of the World
NHLFlorida is the Hockey Capital of the WorldCraig Shemon
EDMONTON, CANADA - JUNE 14: Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers makes a save against Adam Henrique #19 of the Edmonton Oilers during second period action in Game Five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on June 14, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)
NHLOilers vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub