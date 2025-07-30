NHL Teams Follow Florida Panthers’ Championship-Winning Rough Style

The Panthers struck gold with back-to-back Cups by mixing skill and brute force. NHL teams now want to copy their winning mix. With bone-crushing hits and sharp shooting, they've made it to three straight Finals.

"They play like a team. So to win, you have to be a team. They're the standard. They won the Cup, so they're the standard," said Los Angeles Kings head coach Jim Hiller per Full Press Hockey.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said, according to media, "They've set the bar in our division. They've set the bar in our league. That's what we aspire to."

Sam Bennett lit up the playoffs at center, scoring big while rattling netminders. On defense, Aaron Ekblad brought the pain. Both players channel the spirit of old-school hockey stars.

Toronto struck fast, picking up Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua — two players who mix muscle with scoring touch. The Leafs made these changes after a seven-game battle with Florida knocked them out, though they put up the best fight against the champs.

The 2025 draft showed how teams bought into this style. Los Angeles passed on anyone shorter than six feet. Nashville grabbed Brady Martin, while the New York Islanders picked defender Kashawn Aitcheson.