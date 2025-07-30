Miami Dolphins’ Playoff Drought Stretches to 24 Years as Team Faces Rocky Road in 2025

Missing the playoffs yet again, Miami slumped to 8-9 in 2024. The slide marked their first sub-500 finish since 2019, extending a postseason victory wait unmatched in the NFL.

What a difference a year makes. After lighting up scoreboards in 2023, Miami's offense sputtered to 22nd place. The first six weeks saw them muster just 70 points total, with their star QB watching from the bench for most of it.

Vegas isn't buying what Miami's selling for 2025. Their Super Bowl odds have crashed from +2500 to +9000. Most predictions hover around 7.5 wins for the season.

Changes swept through the roster like a hurricane. While James Daniels bolsters the line, the defense took hits. Gone are Ramsey to Pittsburgh and Smith to free agency. Fitzpatrick steps in to patrol the secondary, while Waller ends his brief retirement to catch passes.

Stats paint an ugly picture against top competition. Just one win in 11 tries versus winning squads stands in stark contrast to their 18-5 romp through weaker teams.

At least the schedule offers some mercy. With the 12th-easiest slate ahead, Miami hosts most tough matchups. Only trips to Buffalo loom as major challenges on the road.

Success hinges on their QB staying upright. Despite leading the league in passing that one full season he played, injuries keep haunting him. Wilson stands ready if needed.