Miami Dolphins at Crossroads Going into Season

Miami Dolphins at Crossroads: We are on the verge of another NFL season where hope reigns eternal. Every team is undefeated and almost every fan base is hopeful that 2025 is their team's year. So what about the Miami Dolphins? A couple of years ago everyone wanted the team to Tank for Tua so they could be in a position to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It worked and they got their man. The team also brought in offensive "guru" Mike McDaniel as their head coach. Finally, the Dolphins topped off their lineup with world class speed with receiver Tyreek Hill.

Two seasons ago this group looked pretty good. They even played a game where they scored 70 points. And Tua led he league in passing. Unfortunately the defensive side of the ball was decimated with injuries and they limped to a playoff loss in Kansas City on a brutally old day. It happens.

Last year this team's success seemed to boil down to Tua's availability. Or lack thereof. He missed signifiant time with a concussion and the Dolphins floundered without him.

Miami Dolphins at Crossroads: It seems as if 2025 is an important make or break year for the Miami Dolphins. If they win they can keep the band together and keep adding pieces to the roster. If they lose it will be time to blow the whole thing up and start over.