Marlins vs Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

After splitting the first two games, the Marlins and Cardinals face off tonight to decide the series at Busch Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. ET.

Miami (51–55) bounced back from a lopsided 7-1 loss Monday with a 5–0 win behind five shutout innings from Sandy Alcantara. Graham Pauley hit his first home run for the Marlins, while Xavier Edwards, Otto Lopez, and Eric Wagaman each contributed an RBI. The Marlins evened the three-game set while improving to 27–26 on the road.

Cal Quantrill (3–8, 5.05 ERA) gets the ball for Miami in the finale. The right-hander has allowed just one run over his past 11 innings. He'll face Miles Mikolas (6–7, 4.94), who has been feast or famine of late with two shutout starts sandwiching a five-run performance.

St. Louis (55–54) enters the day in fourth place in the NL Central, 10 games back of first-place Milwaukee. Willson Contreras leads the team with 14 home runs and 61 RBI, while Alec Burleson is batting .286 with a .470 slugging percentage.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-175)

Cardinals -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Marlins +125

Cardinals -150

Total

Over 8.5 (-115)

Under 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on July 30, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Marlins are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Cardinals are 4-6 against the spread in their past 10 matchups.

The Marlins have won five of the last eight games where they've played as the underdogs.

The Cardinals are 3-5 in their last eight matchups as favorites.

The Marlins are 15-5 straight up in their last 20 games on the road.

The Cardinals are 5-10 straight up in their last 15 games.

Marlins vs Cardinals Injury Reports

Marlins

Derek Hill, CF — 10-day IL (finger).

Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar, LF — 10-day IL (ribs).

Nolan Gorman, 2B — 10-day IL (back).

Marlins vs Cardinals Predictions and Picks

"Quantrill hasn't been good this season, but he's getting better, allowing 18 hits and eight earned runs in his last 19.2 innings. We can't say the same for Mikolas, who has allowed 30 hits and 19 runs in his last 20.2 innings. The Marlins also continue to find ways to win and are this scrappy young team that's gaining confidence and sneaking into the thick of the wild card race. As long as these Marlins continue to play hard, there's going to be value with the plus money. Give me the Marlins." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"I expect a tight affair that could go either way, but I am backing the Marlins to put up a fight, stay close, and cover a +1.5 run line. Cal Quantrill is having a solid month, posting a 3.66 ERA .... Miles Mikolas, on the other hand, is playing in a hot-and-cold form; he surrendered 5+ runs in three of his last five starts, and he usually allows a lot of runs following a shutout game. Mikolas had a shutout in his latest start, so I expect him to struggle this time around. Back the Marlins to cover the run line." — Oliver Zivic, PickDawgz