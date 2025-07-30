Jaguars’ Brown Out for Training Camp; Defense Looks to Rookies

A lower left leg injury will keep Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric "Buster" Brown off the field through training camp. Head coach Liam Coen shared the news after the fifth practice session.

"It's a bummer a little bit for Buster. I love Buster, but anytime that happens, it is completely a new window and opportunity for somebody else," Coen said, according to the Jacksonville Times-Union.

Brown shined in 2023. His stats tell the story: 75 tackles, eight stops on passes, and a pick. Starting 16 games marked his best run in the NFL since joining from Arkansas.

Fresh face Travis Hunter steps up with skill. His three pass stops on day four turned heads. The staff keeps him on both sides of the ball, sticking to the plan they made before Brown went down.

The gap gives Jarrian Jones a shot to prove himself in year two. He's picking up the tricks of zone defense, a switch from what he knew before. His growth shows in daily drills.

Three more players vie for time on the field: De'Antre Prince brings speed, Christian Braswell adds muscle, and Zechariah McPhearson shows smarts. Staff watches each move as they fill Brown's spot.

Fans can catch the action free at EverBank Stadium on Aug. 1. The scrimmage kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Just sign up first at Jaguars.com/trainingcamp.